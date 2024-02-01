Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05-9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.50. 273,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.06.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 236,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

