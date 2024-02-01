Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05-9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.