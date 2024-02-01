Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $267.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $242.68. 390,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

