AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 314,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.7 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,762.13 on Thursday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,849.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,643.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,572.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

