Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.39

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $83.37, with a volume of 91546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

