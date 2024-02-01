Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $27,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

