Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.48 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.