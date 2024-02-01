B. Riley Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $42.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.13 on Monday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

