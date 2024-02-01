Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.21. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 187,021 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

