Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Banco Santander Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SAN opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Earnings History for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

