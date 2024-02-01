BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $28.26 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $31,064,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,782,000 after purchasing an additional 660,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 72.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 635,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

