Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,476,731 shares of company stock valued at $203,443,220. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.