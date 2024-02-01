Barclays PLC Acquires 1,614,986 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.78% of Conagra Brands worth $102,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

