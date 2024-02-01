Barclays PLC Acquires 930,021 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $85,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

