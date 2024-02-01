Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.40% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $78,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 154,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

