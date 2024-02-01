Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,178 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $80,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

KHC stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.