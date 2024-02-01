Barclays PLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $106,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $190.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

