Barclays PLC Has $71.30 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.