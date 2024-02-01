Barclays PLC Purchases 1,080,407 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.46% of Weyerhaeuser worth $103,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,079,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,757,000 after purchasing an additional 640,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 663,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

