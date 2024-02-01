BayCom Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.
BCML stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
