BayCom Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

BayCom Price Performance

BCML stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $235.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BayCom by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

