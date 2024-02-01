Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $24.40 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

