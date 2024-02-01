Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 8,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.