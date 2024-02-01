Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.00 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,184.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

