Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $645.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.46.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
