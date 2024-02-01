Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $645.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.46.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

