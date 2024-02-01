Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $59.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

