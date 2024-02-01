BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.72. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 167,001,308.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,702,803 shares of company stock worth $53,001,276.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

