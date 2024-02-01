BMO Capital Markets Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $125.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $407,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,467,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

