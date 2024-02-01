BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEO opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.