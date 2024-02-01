Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.00 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average of $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boeing by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21,143.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

