Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.
Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.00 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average of $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boeing by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21,143.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on BA
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.