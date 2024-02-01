Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.84. 3,397,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,644,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

