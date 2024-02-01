Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

