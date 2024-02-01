Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 620.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5,089.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,852,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,016,000 after acquiring an additional 548,670 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

