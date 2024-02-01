Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brady by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brady by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brady by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRC. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.