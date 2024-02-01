Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.87 million, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.