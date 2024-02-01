Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 515,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRUG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,385. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

