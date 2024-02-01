BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 762,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Cornog purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BrightView alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BrightView by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.