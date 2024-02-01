Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $3.63

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get American Well alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWL

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE:AMWL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.03. American Well has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). American Well had a negative net margin of 257.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,238,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,078 shares of company stock valued at $161,339. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Well by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Well by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Well by 19.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Free Report

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.