Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $30.17

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 951.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

