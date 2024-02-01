Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $13.22

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.18. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 238,335 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

