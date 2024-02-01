Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $34.64

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

Several analysts have commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

