Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $79.23

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $71.93 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

