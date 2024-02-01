Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT at $31.13

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Lifesci Capital downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.11 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.