Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Target Price at $31.14

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

