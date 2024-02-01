Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
CHY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.93.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.