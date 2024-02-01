Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 402,043 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 105,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

