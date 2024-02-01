Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 58483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNE shares. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.62. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 60.83% and a return on equity of 77.02%. The company had revenue of C$106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

