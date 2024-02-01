Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $13.00. Canada Goose shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1,641,962 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

