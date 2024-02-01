Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 29th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$115.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.