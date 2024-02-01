Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 29th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
Shares of TSE CP opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$115.69.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
