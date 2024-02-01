Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 205,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

CADL opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

