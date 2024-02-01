Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.39

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 33465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.
Capgemini Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
