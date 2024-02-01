CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.27. 384,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,154,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CareDx Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

